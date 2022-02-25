Want to throw out ‘neo-Nazi’ regime in Ukraine, says Russian foreign minister Lavrov

Russia invaded Ukraine as it wanted to throw out the “neo-Nazi” regime, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday, adding that Kremlin is ready for talks if the Ukraine military surrenders.

“Putin took the decision to conduct a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, freed from oppression, Ukrainians themselves could freely determine their future,” Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

The comments suggested that Russia intends to throw out Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s regime.

The remark came hours after Kyiv said it was ready for talks with Putin.

"If talks are possible, they should be held. If in Moscow they say they want to hold talks, including on neutral status, we are not afraid of this," advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak told Reuters on Friday.

"Our readiness for dialogue is part of our persistent pursuit of peace," Podolyak added.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are approaching Kyiv from the north and northeast, Ukraine's army said Friday amidst fears that the capital could fall on the second day of Moscow's offensive.

The soldiers are trying to “bypass” the northern city of Chernigiv -- where they were “rebuffed” -- to attack Kyiv, the Ukrainian army said on Facebook.

The Ukrainian army earlier said Russian ground forces had been pushing down the west bank of the Dnieper River from Belarus.

It said Russian soldiers were "increasingly choosing to target civilian infrastructure and residential buildings", echoing President Volodymyr Zelensky

According to reports, 137 people have been killed in Ukraine while UK claims that Russia has lost more than 450 personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)