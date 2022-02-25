Ukraine invasion: EU wants to cut all connections between Russia and global financial system

France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday said that the European Union (EU) wants to cut all links between Russia and the global financial system. During a meeting of European finance ministers, he said that the EU "wants to cut all the links between Russia and the global financial system."

"We want to isolate Russia financially... We want to dry up the financing," he further added.

While discussing sanctions, Le Maire said that Moscow was "an economic partner of secondary importance" for France.

However, he added that Paris would protect households from a surge in energy prices due to the confrontation, which happens to be a key concern because Europe buys most of its natural gas supplies from Russia.

Le Maire's German counterpart Christian Lindner noted "in one-off cases payments (to Russia) remain possible, for example to pay for gas deliveries".

Also read | Ukrainian President says his country 'left alone' to fight Russia; claims enemy marked him as 'target no. 1'

"We already have a complete blockade of Russian banks," Lindner said. "Business dealings with Russia are as good as stopped. Further steps are possible but their consequences must be weighed, the idea is to inflict consequences on the Russian economy" and not to cause harm to Europe.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country had been left on its own to fight Russia following the Kremlin's large-scale invasion which killed 130 Ukrainians on the first day.

"We have been left alone to defend our state," Zelenisky declared in a video address to the nation made at the end of the first day of the Russian attack.

"Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid," he added.

“Sadly, today we lost 137 heroes, our citizens. Ten of them were officers. 316 people have been wounded. Defending the Zmiinyi Island, all our border guards died a heroic death. But they have not surrendered. They will all be awarded posthumously the title of the Hero of Ukraine. Let those who gave their lives for Ukraine be remembered forever.”

According to Zelensky, 137 Ukrainians, both military and civilian, have been killed and another 316 have been wounded since the attack began early Thursday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)