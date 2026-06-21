/Want to 'fundamentally transform' relations with Tehran, says Vance in Switzerland

US Vice President JD Vance in a brief interaction with the media before sitting for negotiations with senior Iranian officials on Sunday (June 21) spoke of accomplishing the deal together and 'changing relations in the Middle East permanently.'

“The question before us now is how much more can we accomplish together? Can we turn over a new leaf?”, said Vance in his interaction with the media as the talks, dubbed the “Lake Lucerne Summit,” got underway.

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“Can we change relations in the Middle East permanently, or do we go back to doing things the old way, which is not our preference, but is certainly very much something that can happen," he further said.

He also said that US wants to “fundamentally transform” relations with Tehran and " build a more sustainable development for peace."

He further said that US and Iran have made significant progress in the last few hours and he hopes the development to continue.

What Iran says and demands?

Meanwhile, for Iran a ceasfire in Lebaon is main sticking point of the deal along with the release of frozen assets.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei while speaking to reporters on Saturday warned that “A violation of Article 1 calls the entire agreement into question."

According to clause 1 of the memorandum of understanding, the end of the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, is a prerequisite of the memorandum, which has been violated on several occasions.