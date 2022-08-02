Voting begins in Britain's prime minister contest, Truss wins cabinet backing

The voting to decide the next occupant of 10 Downing Street has started and British Conservative frontrunner Liz Truss won further heavyweight endorsement Monday.

Announcing that she was supporting Truss as "the hope candidate", international trade minister Penny Mordaunt delivered a major blow to former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

It comes after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and finance minister Nadhim Zahawi also showed their support for Truss to become Britain's next prime minister.

Experts believe that a large minority of the roughly 200,000 Tory members hold a grievance against Sunak whose resignation triggered the downfall of former prime minister Boris Johnson's government.

The Sunday Times reported that Johnson has told aides that he intends to give his successor some words of advice, "whoever she may be".

Warning against complacency, Truss promised to "unleash" farmers from European Union regulations to improve the UK's food security.

After Truss steamed into a strong polling lead on a platform of immediate tax cuts to address Britain's worst cost-of-living crisis in generations, Sunak needs to recapture momentum.

Conservative leader William Hague, who was Sunak's predecessor as MP in their northern English constituency, has endorsed him.

Highlighting that the opposition Labour party is riding high in the polls amid the economic crisis and political tumult of Johnson, both the contenders have stressed the need for unity once the election is out of the way.

(With inputs from agencies)

