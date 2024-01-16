Volcanic eruption in Iceland's Grindavik leaves residents in limbo

The evacuated residents from the Icelandic town of Grindavík now fear that they may never be able to return to their homes after Sunday's volcanic eruption propelled lava towards the residential area, setting houses on fire and damaging water and electric supply.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano situated on the north of the Icelandic fishing village of Grindavik erupted early on Sunday (Jan 14), just hours after residents were evacuated in the vicinity of the area.

The eruption took place at 8:00 am (0800 GMT), according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO).

"A crack has opened up on both sides of the dykes that have begun to be built north of Grindavik," the Met Office wrote.

'Volcanic eruption threw question mark over people's lives', say residents

Thirty-one-year-old David Ingi Bustion, an architect whose family have lived in the fishing town of Iceland for over three years said that the latest lava explosion has left the 3,800 residents of Grindavík in uncertainty over the town's ability to be habitable ever again.

“We don’t know what will happen now. It has thrown a question mark over people’s lives,” The Guardian quoted Bustion as saying. “A few houses have burned but the water pipes and electricity have been damaged so there is no heating and it’s been really cold.”

WATCH | Volcano erupts in Southwest Iceland, flowing lava reaches fishing town ×

Reportedly the volcano appeared to be less active on Monday (Jan 15), however, the Icelandic meteorological office issued a warning stating that the area was at high risk and that the could form unprecedently.

“It is difficult to estimate how long this eruption will last,” it added.

This is the fifth volcanic eruption that has occurred in Iceland in nearly three years. The most recent occurred on December 18 in the same region, southwest of the capital Reykjavik.

In Grindavik, most of the city’s 4,000 residents were ordered to evacuate on Nov 11 as a precautionary measure after scientists reported a tunnel of magma moving beneath the city

Small earthquakes, sometimes as many as 100 a day, lead to huge cracks in streets, homes and buildings.

Residents were allowed to return for brief periods after the volcanic eruption on Dec 18.

On December 23, they were allowed to move back in permanently, but only a few of them did so, only to be evacuated again on Saturday night.

“Most of our family had moved back to Grindavík and were there when it happened. At 3 am Sunday morning they were woken up by sirens and had to flee. People have reacted differently, but one of my cousins was very startled. Most people didn’t know if it was going to affect the town and just had to get their stuff and leave,” The Guardian quoted Bustion as saying.

“From what we have been told it doesn’t seem like there will be any more direct destruction inside the town, but the problem is there is no water or heating,” he added.