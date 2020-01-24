Egyptian mummy's last wish fulfilled as voice echoes after 3000 years

The academics of the University of London, University of York and Leeds Museum have recreated the voice of 3,000-year-old mummy by 3-D printing his voice tract.

His body was scanned at Leeds General Infirmary and then his vocal tract was printed through three-dimensional printing.

(Image coutesy: Leeds museums and galleries)

Then the researchers played the soundwaves through it to hear the voice of the mummy, who died as a priest.

The researchers are using computer models to recreate words and even sentences.

However, the only sound they've been able to create is nondescript bleat which resembles a ''meh''.

(Image courtesy: Leeds museums and galleries)

The sound will be added to the mummy exhibit at the Leeds City Museum.

(Image courtesy: Leeds museums and galleries)

David Howard, one of the academics behind the project and a professor of electrical engineering at University of London, has reproduced vocal tracts of living beings before.

The team of researchers chose the priest's body for the project in particular because the soft tissue in his throat was intact which is essential for the restoration of a vocal tract.

Nesyamun, the Egyptian priest, had lived during the volatile reign of pharaoh Ramses XI between 1099 and 1069.

Interestingly, his last wish was that he wanted to speak in the afterlife so that he could address the gods and gain entrance into eternity.

"While the research has wide implications for both healthcare and museum display, its relevance confirms exactly to the ancient Egyptians' fundamental belief that 'to speak the name of the dead is to make them live again,'' said co-author Professor Joann Fletcher.