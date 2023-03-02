Vo Van Thuong: Vietnam's Communist Party elects new president in re-shuffle

The National Assembly of Vietnam has confirmed Vo Van Thuong as the new president in a re-shuffle of the country's top leadership amid a comprehensive anti-corruption operation, as reported by Reuters.

When the Communist Party in power nominated Thuong, 52, as its lone candidate on Wednesday, lawmakers ratified Thuong's presidency in a special session on Thursday.

The presidency is one of the top four political positions in Vietnam, although being primarily ceremonial.

According to the state-run Viet Nam News, Thuong received the support of 487 of the 488 members of the National Assembly who were present.

Thuong's appointment comes at a time when Vietnam is experiencing political unrest, during which the all-powerful Communist Party is engaged in a campaign of de-corruption, and in which factional struggle has resulted in the dismissal of a number of ministers.

The election comes after his predecessor, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, was abruptly removed from office in January. The party accused him of ordering "violations and malfeasance" by those in his employ.

An important step forward in the nation's "blazing furnace" anti-corruption campaign was evident in Phuc's ouster as president.

President-elect Thuong promised to "resolutely" carry on the fight against corruption in his opening address to the parliament as Vietnam's new leader.

“(I will) strive to fulfil to the best of my abilities the responsibilities and missions entrusted by the party, state and the people,” the newly elected president said at a swearing-in ceremony, the Viet Nam News reported.

Thuong is the youngest member of the party's Politburo (the principal policymaking committee of a communist party), which is the highest-ranking body in the government, although he is regarded as a veteran of the party because he started his political career in communist youth organisations while he was an undergraduate.

He is commonly recognised as being close to Nguyen Phu Trong, the party's general secretary and the most important man in Vietnam who is responsible for the party's fight against corruption.

