Putin signs decree on spring conscription, calling up 147,000 for statutory military service: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (March 30) signed a decree on spring conscription, which will apparently begin on April 1 and last until July 15, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

The official online portal of legal information of the Russian government published the document to divulge details. The call up is for those who are not in the reserve and meet the requirements of the law "On military duty and military service".



The conscription campaign is calling 147,000 citizens up for statutory military service.

RIA also reported that the head of state has also instructed the government, regional authorities and draft commissions to make sure that the draft-related activities are implemented.

The news agency mentioned that using the same decree, Putin also decided to dismiss "from military service soldiers, sailors, sergeants and foremen whose term of military service has expired."

WATCH | In Bakhmut, Russia-Ukraine fight Europe's bloodiest infantry battle since world war II

The report also noted the clarification of Andrei Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, who said earlier today that the conscripts will not be sent to serve in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Meanwhile, a report on Tass stated that on average around 130,000 people have been called up in each of the spring and autumn campaigns in recent years.



in September 2022, Putin had signed an order calling up 120,000 people for the autumn campaign. At the time, Tass news agency had quoted the defence ministry as saying the conscription was not in any way related to the special military operation — the official term used by Russia for the war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

