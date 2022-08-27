Vladimir Putin signs a decree to provide financial benefits to Ukrainians arriving in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a financial decree under which people who left Ukrainian territory to come to Russia after the latter's invasion will be provided financial benefits.

Reportedly, under the decree, published on a government portal, pensioners, disabled as well as pregnant women have been covered. Accordingly, a monthly pension of $170 (10,000 roubles) will be provided to people who have been forced to leave Ukraine since February 18.

Disabled people will also be entitled to the same amount. Meanwhile, pregnant women will receive the sum as a one-off benefit.

In February this year when Moscow invaded Kyiv, Putin ordered every person who arrived in Russia from Donetsk and Luhansk to be given a payment of 10,000 roubles.

Not only that, Moscow has been providing Russian passports to the Ukrainians who have ventured into Russian soil. According to international experts, this is an illegal ploy by Moscow to annex territory in the occupied part.

Moreover, this is the second decree signed by Putin in as many days. As reported by WION, Putin on Thursday authorised a significant expansion of his nation's military forces.

Under the decree, Putin wants to boost army numbers by 137,000, or 13 per cent to 1.15 million by the end of the year. With the addition of the 1.15 million personnel, the move will increase Russia's total armed forces to 2.04 million.

However, Putin's order was vague as to whether the increase would be accomplished by expanding the draught, increasing volunteerism, or a combination of the two.

According to estimates from the West, more Russians have lost their lives than what the Soviet Union lost in its ten-year war in Afghanistan.

Up to 80,000 Russian soldiers may have been killed or wounded, according to the Pentagon's report from last week, which makes Moscow less effective in launching major offensives.

