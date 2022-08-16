Vladimir Putin says Russia ready to offer its ‘most advance weapons’ to allies

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is ready to offer its “most advance weapons” to its allies and is ready to cooperate in developing military technology.

His remarks came on Monday at the opening of an annual arms show outside Moscow that caters to foreign customers.

The Kremlin leader said that Russia’s arms exports play an important role in the development of a “multipolar word,” —a term Kremlin uses it to describe its efforts to counter what it sees as US global domination.

Noting that the Russian weapons are far advanced from the competition, Putin said that Moscow cherishes its strong ties with Latin America, Asia and Africa, “and is ready to offer partners and allies the most modern types of weapons – from small arms to armoured vehicles and artillery, combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.”

“Almost all of them have been used more than once in real combat operations," he added.

The 69-tear-old hailed the Russian military’s action in Ukraine and thanked the allies for their support, adding Moscow could offer new models and systems.

“We are talking about high-precision weapons and robotics, about combat systems based on new physical principles. Many of them are years, or maybe decades ahead of their foreign counterparts, and in terms of tactical and technical characteristics they are significantly superior to them,” Putin said.

Russia accounts for around 20 per cent of global weapons sales, and is the world’s second-largest arms exporter, behind the US. From 2016 to 2020, Moscow sold $28bn of weapons to 45 countries.

Moscow exports nearly 90 per cent of its arms to 10 countries. Its biggest customer is India, which has bought 23 per cent of Russia’s weapons for some $6.5bn over the past five years. Half of India’s total arms imports, 49.3 per cent, come from Russia, according to Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from agencies)

