Vladimir Putin mocks West with turnip reference amid food crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (March 16) mocked the United Kingdom with turnip-related snide remarks as he suggested to the West that they should go to Russia for vegetables amid a massive food security crisis.

In the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, Western countries and others imposed limited sanctions on Moscow. The West expected to cripple Russia's economy but the country's state media claims that the economy is flourishing.

"Foreign analysts predicted us a depression and a decline in the consumer sector, they promised empty store shelves, a massive shortage of goods, and the failure of the service sector," Putin said while addressing the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

ALSO READ | Pentagon releases video of moment when Russian fighter jet hit US drone over Black Sea

The remark appeared to be in reference to comments by British minister Therese Coffey, who last month urged to prefer seasonal, home-grown turnips as Britons are facing issues getting imported tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers in supermarkets.

Putin said, "Turnip is a good product, but they would also probably have to go for turnips to Russia, because our level of the harvest, after all, significantly exceeds those figures of our neighbours in Europe."

WATCH | Gravitas: Here's America's 'Plan B' for Ukraine

Putin also urged Russia's billionaires to invest in new technology, production facilities and enterprises to help it overcome what he said were Western attempts to destroy its economy.

He claimed that "there are even more opportunities for business development and expansion, and Russian business should not miss this."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE