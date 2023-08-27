Vivek Ramaswamy says he'd want Elon Musk as White House advisor

Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican Party hopeful for nomination in US Presidential Election 2023, has said that he would want Elon Musk to be his adviser should he become US president. Ramaswamy's words came as a response to a question asked during a town hall meet.

Ramaswamy said if he became US president, he would want to bring in "a blank fresh impression"

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know better, Elon Musk recently, I expect him to be an interesting adviser of mine because he laid off 75% of the employees at Twitter,” he said.

When NBC News asked him about his communication with Elon Musk other than appearance on Twitter Spaces, Ramaswamy reportedly said that it has only been interaction through social media.

Musk has had positive words for Ramaswamy. On August 17, Musk reposted an interview between Ramaswamy and Tucker Carlson on X (formerly Twitter) and called Ramaswamy "a very promising candidate".

Ramaswamy has said in past that he admires the mass layoffs Musk conducted after he took over Twitter last year. He has also been vocal about his plan to shut down Department of Education, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

He has spoken of mass changes across federal government and has said,“mass layoffs are absolutely what I will bring to the D.C. bureaucracy.”

NBC reported that Musk did not repond when asked whether he would like to serve as Ramaswamy wants him to if he becomes president.

Though Musk has had positive words for Ramaswamy, he has stated that he does not agree with the latter's views on Climate Change.

Ramaswamy has said that "climate change agenda" is a "hoax".

“It is possibly overstated in the short term, but we should be concerned about it long term,” Musk wrote on X.

Musk has interacted with another presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis who declared start of his campaign in a Twitter Space in the month of May this year. The platform had crashed a the Space was going on.

