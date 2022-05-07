Virus wave could infect 100 million Americans this winter: Report

According to the US government, coronavirus infections could surge to 100 million this winter and fall with the virus wave set to claim a significant number of deaths, reports claimed.

The Biden administration official claimed Omicron and its subvariants will continue to spread around the country. The United States is the worst-hit country due to the virus with over 997,400 deaths and 81 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic took hold in the country over two years ago.

The pandemic continues to surge with China still grappling with the virus after it first surfaced in Wuhan in early 2020. Shanghai has become the new epicentre of the virus in China with the financial hub in a lockdown for over a month.

US Vice President Kamala Harris was recently hit with the virus as she went into self-quarantine. US secretary of state Antony Blinken became the latest high profile government official to be infected with the virus.

As the virus continues in the US, a judge in Florida last month had shot down the mask mandate for public transportation imposed by the Biden administration as the White House called the verdict a "disappointing decision.

The World Health Organisation(WHO) had claimed earlier that nearly 15 million people had died to the virus in the last two years. According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention nearly 58 per cent of Americans and over 75 per cent of younger children have been infected with the virus since 2020.

The US has reportedly spent $1 trillion in COVID-19 relief even with over 66 per cent of the population fully vaccinated and 46 per cent people having received their booster doses.

