Virtual news presenter generated using artificial intelligence for Kuwaiti media outlet

A virtual news presenter generated by artificial intelligence technology read news for a Kuwaiti media outlet. The media outlet is apparently planning to use the AI model to read online bulletins.

Kuwait News shared a small video clip of the AI news presenter, identified as "Fedha", on its Twitter account on Saturday and asked the viewers about the kind of news they would want to hear from the "new colleague".

"Fedha" appears to be a woman and was seen wearing a black jacket and white T-shirt. Her light-coloured hair was uncovered.

As translated by the news agency AFP, she said in classical Arabic: "I'm Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer? Let's hear your opinions."

Kuwait News is a site affiliated with the Kuwait Times, which was founded in 1961. It was the Gulf region's first English-language daily.

As quoted by AFP, Abdullah Boftain, who is the deputy editor-in-chief for both outlets, said that the move is a test of AI's potential to offer "new and innovative content". He further stated that Fedha or Fedha-like news presenters could adopt the Kuwaiti accent in the future.

أول مذيعة في #الكويت تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي



• #فضة.. مذيعة #كويت_نيوز الافتراضية



• ما هي نوعية الأخبار التي تفضلونها بتقديم #فضة زميلتنا الجديدة؟ .. شاركونا آراءكم pic.twitter.com/VlVjasSdpb — كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) April 8, 2023 ×

What's the meaning of "Fedha"?

Boftain explained that Fedha is quite a popular name across Kuwait. He said: "Fedha is a popular, old Kuwaiti name that refers to silver, the metal. We always imagine robots to be silver and metallic in colour, so we combined the two," Boftain said.

Boftain also said that "Fedha represents everyone" as the presenter's blonde hair and light-coloured eyes reflect the oil-rich country's diverse population.

The video clip has led to a lot of buzz on social media with a flurry of reactions, including from journalists. It has sparked the same old debate, that whether or not AI replace journalists.

On one side, AI tools are helping in health care and the elimination of mundane tasks. But concerns have also been raised over repercussions as AI may lead to the spread of disinformation, threats to certain jobs, and to artistic integrity.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2022 Press Freedom Index ranks Kuwait 158 out of 180 countries and territories.

Artificial intelligence is slowly and gradually getting embedded in our personal and professional lives. But experts have raised concerns over the use of AI in journalism as they believe that the profession is on the cusp of a revolution where mastery of algorithms and AI tools that generate content will be a key battleground.

(With inputs from agencies)

