/Virginia councilman doused in gasoline, set on fire; suspect knew him personally, had recently split from wife: Here's what we know

In a shocking incident, a city councilman in Virginia was seriously injured Wednesday (July 30) when a man stormed into his office, doused him in gasoline and set him on fire. Lee Vogler, who has served on the Danville City Council for more than a decade, was taken by medical helicopter to a burn unit in North Carolina after the attack. The alleged assailant, identified by authorities as 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, reportedly forced his way into the building, confronted Vogler, and then chased him outside before igniting the blaze. Authorities also said that the attack was rooted in a personal dispute, not politics. Hayes was arrested at the scene and is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

“There is no justification for lashing out,” said Showcase Magazine publisher Andrew Scott Brooks. “This type of act of senseless violence needs to stop.” Brooks said two other employees were inside the office when the attack happened. According to witness accounts, Vogler ran through the office screaming for help after being doused with gasoline. A colleague called 911 as Hayes allegedly chased him outside and set him on fire.

“Our door was locked,” Brooks said. “They forced their way in and went straight to Lee. The next thing, Lee is running through the office covered in gasoline, yelling for someone to call 911.”

Local and state leaders expressed shock and concern. “Our prayers go out to Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler who was violently attacked at his workplace earlier today,” Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “We pray for a swift recovery for Lee and for peace to be on the entire Danville community.” “He makes sales, but he also writes stories about our community,” Brooks said. “His passion is being on the city council. He loves when people reach out to him with concerns—he’s made that his life since his early 20s.” Outside of work, Brooks added, Vogler is a devoted father of two. “He’s the one coaching his kids’ sports teams,” Brooks said. “He’s been an asset to this community for much of his adult life.” Danville is located roughly 140 miles north of Charlotte, North Carolina. As of Thursday, Vogler remains hospitalised in serious condition.

Hayes split from wife Mary Alice days before attack