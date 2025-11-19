/Viral Tejas 'oil leak' debunked: Why that dripping water is 100% normal aviation science

The Dubai Airshow 2025 is underway, and India's LCA Tejas is stealing the spotlight. But a video on social media showing water dripping from the belly of the aircraft sparked confusion and concern. Some people online even claimed it was an oil leak, raising doubts about the fighter jet's performance and reliability. The comments section filled up fast with questions like "Is Tejas faulty?" and "Why is it leaking?" Let me be very honest with you—those concerns are completely unnecessary. What people saw in that video is not a leak, not a defect, and definitely not oil. It's just plain water, and it's supposed to be there.

Almost every aircraft in the world, whether it's a military fighter jet like Tejas or a commercial plane like an Airbus or Boeing, releases water during and after flight. This happens because of something called the Environmental Control System, or ECS for short. This system is responsible for keeping the inside of the aircraft cool, pressurized, and comfortable for the pilot and crew. And just like your home air conditioner drips water when it's running, aircraft do the same thing. In fact, if you don't see this moisture in certain situations, that could actually mean something is wrong. So the water dripping from Tejas is not a problem—it's proof that the cooling and pressurization system is working exactly as it should.

Let me explain how this works in simple terms. Inside the cockpit and cabin of any aircraft, the air gets hot and humid. Why? Because people are breathing, which adds moisture to the air. Sweat also adds humidity. And all the electronic systems—radars, computers, displays—produce a lot of heat. Now, if you leave this warm, moist air as it is, the cockpit would become unbearably hot and uncomfortable. That's where the Environmental Control System comes in. It cools down this warm, moist air to make it breathable and comfortable. But here's the thing—when you cool warm, humid air, water droplets form. It's basic science, the same thing that happens in your home AC. The aircraft collects this water and drains it outside through small outlets under the fuselage. That's exactly what you saw in the Tejas video.

Modern jet aircraft, including Tejas, use something called bleed air to power their environmental control systems. Bleed air is a small amount of hot, high-pressure air taken directly from the engine compressor. According to alpha.in, even though this air is extremely hot when it comes out of the engine, the aircraft's ECS cools it down using special heat exchangers before using it. This cooled air is then used for multiple purposes—pressurizing the cabin, controlling temperature, preventing ice from forming on wings, and even operating some hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

But here's the catch—bleed air taken from the engine is way too hot and at extremely high pressure, so it cannot be used directly. The ECS first reduces the pressure, then cools the air using heat exchangers, and finally removes the moisture using a condenser. When this air cools down, the water vapour inside it turns into water droplets, just like in your home AC. This water is collected and released outside through drain outlets under the aircraft. That's the "leak" people saw in the viral video.

So let's be clear—there is no oil leak, no defect, and no reason to doubt Tejas. What the video shows is completely normal and happens with every single aircraft flying today. The people who made those claims online either didn't understand basic aviation engineering or were just trying to spread negativity. Tejas is a highly capable, modern fighter jet built with advanced technology, and it has already proven itself in multiple airshows and operational scenarios.