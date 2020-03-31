Violation of One-China Policy, says China as it slams Indian media over coronvirus coverage

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the undue influence that China seems to have at the World Health Organisation (WHO). Through a series of blatant political threats, China has managed to keep Taiwan out of the WHO.

Now it seems, Beijing has a problem with Indian media houses like WION, reporting on the issue.

A couple of days back, WION showed you how a top WHO official was left stumped by the question of Taiwan's inclusion in the global body. As a result of that, the Chinese embassy has now hit out at Indian media houses for covering this incident.

Calling it the violation of One-China Policy, Being expressed, "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the reportage".

This is consistent with China's efforts to block Taiwan’s participation at all global organisations.

Even the greatest health emergency of this generation doesn’t seem to have swayed china.

From 2009 to 2016, Taiwan was a non-voting member at the WHO. But that changed when Tsai ing wen, a China-skeptic swept to power.

Taiwan's exclusion from the WHO may have already hampered our response to the pandemic.

With rampant testing and quickly-enforced travel curbs, Taiwan was able to contain the outbreak swiftly.

But its pandemic playbook was not available to the rest of the world.

The WHO maintains that Taiwan was regularly part of the information chain. But officials in Taiwan refute this claim.

For instance, Taiwan asked the WHO about person-to-person transmission during the first few weeks of the outbreak. However, WHO refused to respond.

In February, the united states called for Taiwan to be reinstated as a non-voting member. But America’s European allies are yet to share this vision.

China uses geopolitics to justify its stance on Taiwan's exclusion.

But this virus has shown us time and time again that borders don’t matter during a pandemic; every country is equally vulnerable.

So china’s political decisions could very well have humanitarian consequences.

