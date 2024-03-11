'Vile' abuse and hate forces UK's first 'anti-Muslim hatred tsar' to quit before taking office

Fiyaz Mughal, the man United Kingdom Government selected to confront Islamophobia in the country, has resigned from the position even before assuming it. Fiyaz Mughal, as per Daily Mail, resigned following a barrage of abuse.

Over before it started

Mughal, the founder of Faith Matters and Tell Mama (Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks), a counter-extremism group which helps Islamophobia victims, was anticipated to be announced tomorrow as the inaugural anti-Muslim hatred tsar. In this role, he was supposed to collaborate closely with government officials.

However, dealing a humiliating blow to Communities Secretary Michael Gove, who leads efforts to combat extremism, Mughal declined the role after enduring "vile" assaults from both the far-right and Islamists, who had branded him a "sell-out."

Quoting sources, the publication reports that Mughal felt "drained" by the intensity and type of abuse following the speculation linking him to the new role.

Reportedly, he also received physical threats and abusive messages via email. "Sinister attempts were also made to find addresses of family members," a friend revealed. "He was getting very concerned about security and the job didn't come with any protection."

Attacks and hatred

Despite assertions from friends that his appointment was endorsed by Downing Street on Thursday, government sources maintain he was only under consideration.

Another source noted, "The far-Right abuse included hundreds of comments on social media abusing him as a Muslim. Then there was Islamist abuse all day long on Thursday."

"He had too much abuse from both sides, and part of him had just had enough. He turned down the role, shortly after No 10 approved it."

Had he accepted, Mughal would have collaborated with Lord Mann, who advises Communities Secretary Michael Gove on combating anti-Semitism.

This comes as Gove is due to introduce a broader definition of extremism next week, allowing the government and various entities to prohibit funding for Islamist and right-wing organizations and cease engagement with them. Additionally, a new counter-extremism centre will be established to research and devise strategies to counter hatred.