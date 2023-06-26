Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport on Sunday afternoon on his first visit to China since taking office two years ago.

This is also the first official visit by a Vietnamese prime minister to China in seven years. Vietnamese ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai said the visit has "extreme importance" amid complex and unpredictable international relations and the downturn of the world economy.

The ambassador believes the trip will pave the way for the leaders of the two countries to hold in-depth discussions on measures to comprehensively implement the outcomes and common perceptions reached last year in the visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong in October last year. Nguyen and Chinese President Xi Jinping laid out the blueprint for a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Vietnam in the new era.

WATCH Vietnamese PM visits China for first time since holding office × At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Pham will also attend the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, which is set to be held in north China's Tianjin Municipality from June 27 to 29. It's an avenue through which Vietnam hopes to strengthen cooperation with companies from around the world, especially with Chinese companies, in areas including digital transformation and green development.

China is Vietnam's largest trading partner, largest import market and second largest export market. Vietnam is China's largest trading partner in ASEAN.