Vietnam joins BRICS as partner country: Here’s why its inclusion matters

In a significant development, Vietnam has been formally admitted as a partner country of the BRICS grouping. The announcement was made by the Government of Brazil on Saturday (June 13). Brazil currently holds the rotating presidency of BRICS, in its capacity as pro tempore Chair.

Vietnam becomes 10th partner country

According to the BRICS, Vietnam becomes the tenth nation to join the BRICS as a partner country, following Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

The partner country framework was first introduced during the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024.

Why is Vietnam important?

Vietnam's entry holds particular significance due to its strategic position in Asia and its robust economy deeply integrated into global value chains. Home to nearly 100 million people, Vietnam shares key values and priorities with the BRICS community, including the pursuit of a more equitable and representative international order.

The country’s strong advocacy for South-South cooperation (technical cooperation among developing countries in the Global South) and sustainable development aligns with the objectives of BRICS.

As BRICS continues to evolve beyond its original five-member structure — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — the inclusion of countries like Vietnam shows the bloc’s effort to support emerging voices from the Global South.

Understanding the role of member and partner countries

There are two participation categories at the BRICS: members and partners. The eleven members are Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. They participate in all meetings, where the decision-making process is based on consensus.

On the other hand, partner countries are generally invited to participate in the BRICS Chancellors and Leaders Summit. However, they can also be present in other meetings if there is consensus among the members.

Throughout 2024, over 30 countries expressed interest in participating in the BRICS, either as members or partners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin from October 22-23, 2024, to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

