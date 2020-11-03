Vienna shooting: World leaders condemn 'repulsive terror attack'

Global leaders on Monday condemned the ''terror attack'' in Vienna in which at least three people have been killed and 15 injured after multiple gunmen opened fire.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described it as a "repulsive terrorist attack" and said the army would protect sites in the capital so the police could focus on anti-terror operations.

Ich bin froh, dass unsere Polizisten bereits einen Täter ausschalten konnten. Wir werden uns durch Terrorismus niemals einschüchtern lassen und diese Angriffe mit allen Mitteln entschieden bekämpfen. — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) November 2, 2020 ×

Speaking to ORF, he said the attackers "were very well equipped with automatic weapons" and had "prepared professionally."

Also read| Vienna shooting: Atleast 2 dead, 15 injured after gunmen open fire

Police said on Twitter that at least one person had been killed and that the injured included a police officer. Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig told ORF that 15 people were being treated in Vienna hospitals and that seven were in serious condition.

European Union chief Charles Michel slammed the shootings in Vienna on Monday in which at least two people including one attacker died and several more were injured as "cowardly".

Europe "strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values," European Council chief Michel tweeted.

Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values.



My thoughts are with the victims and the people of #Vienna in the wake of tonight’s horrific attack.



We stand with Austria @sebastiankurz — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) November 2, 2020 ×

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Europe would not bow to terrorists following the shootings in Vienna.

"We French share the shock and sorrow of the Austrian people following the attack in Vienna," Macron tweeted in both French and German.

"After France, it is a friendly nation that has been attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they're dealing with. We will concede nothing."

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte "strongly condemned" the shootings and said "There is no room for hatred and violence in our common European home."

Ferma condanna dell’attentato che questa sera ha colpito la città di #Vienna. Non c’è spazio per l’odio e la violenza nella nostra casa comune europea. Vicinanza al popolo austriaco, ai familiari delle vittime e ai feriti. — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) November 2, 2020 ×

Germany's foreign ministry said Monday that "we cannot give in to hate that is supposed to divide our societies" following shootings in the Austrian capital.

"Even if we can't yet foresee the extent of the terror, our thoughts are with the wounded and the victims in these difficult hours," the ministry wrote on Twitter, calling the news from neighbouring Austria "horrifying and disturbing".