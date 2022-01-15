Video: Undersea volcano erupts in Tonga, tsunami warning issued

A tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday (January 15) after an undersea volcano erupted. The Tonga Meteorological Services said the tsunami warning was in effect for all of Tonga.

Media reports have stated that the massive explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano was the latest in a series of eruptions. It was reportedly first erupted on Friday. CNN report mentioned it sent sending a plume of ash 20 kilometres into the air.

As per a news report by the Matangi Tonga news, scientists observed massive explosions, thunder and lightning near the volcano after it started erupting early Friday.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Fiji have also told the people to avoid the shoreline due to strong currents.

Residents have shared videos on social media platforms that showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas.

Some parts of New Zealand could expect "strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore following a large volcanic eruption," the National Emergency Management Agency said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that the Tsunami warning for American Samoa has been cancelled but the authority continues to monitor tsunami activity in the Southwest Pacific.

Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022 ×

Mannnn my heart hurts for my people rn 😭🇹🇴🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QjzW5f1uAy — Aki🌴🇹🇴 (@ahkee_fifita) January 15, 2022 ×