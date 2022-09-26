Video: Train smashes police car with handcuffed female suspect inside

A horrific video of a fast-moving train slamming into a police car with a handcuffed woman inside is sure to bring focus back on policing in America. Colorado Police have released a body-cam footage of a graphic incident in which that car with handcuffed woman inside is seen flying in a mangled heap due to the massive impact caused by the moving train.

At the start of the video, several police officers are seen arresting a woman, reportedly a 20-year-old. The woman can be seen kneeling with her hands raised in defensive way while a gun points at her. The woman can be seen getting handcuffed and being sat in the police car, still parked right in the middle of the railway track.

The unease among the police official can be noticed as they suddenly hear a distant horn from an oncoming train.

Words like "Oh my God," and "Stay back" are heard. No effective attempts to quickly remove the woman from the car or to take the car off-track are visible. The officers back away from the car, just seconds before a horrific collision.

Due to the massive momentum of the train, the car literally flies from its position and rests some distance away in a mangled heap. The video ends with police officers running towards the wreckage at a frantic pace.

The video is being circulated on social media with people criticising the police.

Police pulled over a lady near a railroad crossing, in Colorado,...they parked their car on the tracks.



They arrested the lady and put her in their car...which was parked on the tracks.



A train hits the fucking police car with the lady in it.



The cop is now on PAID LEAVE. pic.twitter.com/YzbqNniIxB — Cory Provost (@coryprovost) September 23, 2022 ×

There has been no immediate report about action taken against the police officers claims on social media say that officials have been sent on a forced leave. These social media claims are at the moment, unverified.

The woman inside the car survived the crash but is severely injured.

