A video has emerged of Monday's dramatic crash at Toronto's Pearson airport, showing the exact moment when a Delta Air Lines aircraft crash-landed and skidded down the runway before flipping. A wing broke off and the tail was engulfed in flames. Miraculously, all onboard survived, with over a dozen sustained injuries.

News agency AFP said that it had verified the video taken from the cockpit of another jetliner waiting on the tarmac. The video, which was posted to social media, showed the moment the Delta plane hit the ground.

Endeavor Air Flight 4819 with 80 people onboard was coming from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, but as it was landing, the aircraft crashed and flipped upside down. Everyone survived but at least 18 people sustained injuries.

In a statement, the airline said that "21 injured passengers were initially transported to local hospitals. As of Tuesday morning, 19 have been released."

Watch the video here:

🔴 A newly released video shows the exact moment of the impact of Delta Connection flight 4819 at YYZ



by airmainengineer#deltaairlines #avgeek #accident pic.twitter.com/2BqnqPyxVn — Airways Magazine (@airwaysmagazine) February 18, 2025

What caused the crash?

So far, authorities have not revealed how the accident happened. Meanwhile, Todd Aitken, the airport's fire chief, said late Monday that it was too early to determine the cause of the crash.

"It's really important that we do not speculate. What we can say is the runway was dry and there was no crosswind conditions," he told a news conference.

Pearson Airport reported earlier Monday that it was coping with strong winds and freezing temperatures after Saturday's snowstorm that dumped more than 22 cm (8.6 inches) of snow at the airport. The airlines tried to make up for missing flights.

On Sunday, a huge snowstorm struck eastern Canada. Airlines added flights Monday to compensate for weekend cancellations due to the storm, but the city of Toronto was still experiencing bone-chilling cold and strong winds.

(With inputs from agencies)