VIDEO: Residential building catches fire in eastern China's Nanjing; at least 15 dead

Authorities in eastern China's Nanjing reported at least 15 deaths and 44 injuries resulting from a fire that ravaged a residential building. According to officials speaking at a press conference on Saturday (Feb 24), the fire erupted early Friday morning (Feb 23), believed to have originated on the building's ground floor where electric bicycles were kept.

The incident occurred in Nanjing's Yuhuatai district, situated approximately 260 kilometres northwest of Shanghai. By 6:00 am, firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, concluding search and rescue efforts by 2:00 pm Friday.

Emergency services mobilised twenty-five fire trucks to combat the fire, as shown in footage circulated on Chinese social media platforms.

Videos captured the skyscraper engulfed in flames, emitting thick black smoke into the night sky. Additional visuals showed the ferocity of the blaze, with towering flames consuming multiple floors of the building amidst the backdrop of emergency vehicle lights.

Casualties and critical conditions

The 44 injured individuals were immediately transported to hospitals for treatment, with officials noting one individual in critical condition and another seriously injured. During a press conference, Nanjing's mayor, Chen Zhichang, extended condolences and apologies to the families of the victims.

The fire in Nanjing adds to a concerning pattern of deadly accidents in China, often attributed to lax safety standards and inadequate enforcement.

President Xi Jinping recently had spoken about the need for comprehensive action to address these issues. Recent incidents, including fatal fires in Xinyu and Henan, also bring out the urgent need for improved safety measures.

In January, a fire triggered by unauthorised fire usage in a store resulted in numerous casualties, followed by a tragic dormitory fire in Henan province. Further incidents, such as the Shanxi coal company office fire and the northwest barbecue restaurant explosion, highlight the ongoing challenges in workplace safety.