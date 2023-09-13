Video: Pro-Kremlin men discuss location of 'perfect' nuclear strike in Ukraine

A discussion from Russian state TV in which an anchor and a lawmaker discuss the "ideal" location for a nuclear strike on Ukraine, went viral on social media across the world, stoking concerns about catastrophic effects of a potential nuclear attack.

The anchor Vladimir Solovyov and lawmaker Andrey Viktorovich Gurulyov can be heard as part of such discussion on Russian State TV. A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs, captured their conversation.

In the video, the duo specifically suggest a specific location in Ukraine as the "perfect" spot for testing tactical nuclear weapons with a strike while also severely impacting Ukraine's counteroffensive efforts.

In the past weeks, Russian propagandists have returned to the nuclear rhetoric, which has dialed down significantly previously.



They are starting to discuss using tactical nuclear weapons and devote their whole propaganda shows to discussing small nuclear strikes. They name… pic.twitter.com/6SpoGVRSgM — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 11, 2023 ×

The anchor Solovyov in past has supported both the Crimean annexation and the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

He says that "Robotyne is now an ideal, just an ideal place to use tactical nuclear weapons," referring to a location in Zaporizhia Oblast about 635 km southeast of Kyiv

Gurulyov, a former deputy commander of the Russian military's Southern Military District, agreed, describing it as "just perfect."

"They're all gathered there, it's perfect. And that's where the offensive grouping may bite the dust. Moreover, [this] is a perfect situation, because in this situation there's a complete absence of enemy reserves, and even with the forces we have we are quite able to advance very well, liberating the Zaporizhzhia [nuclear plant]," he continued.

Also read | Fearing a nuclear war, Elon Musk snipped Starlink services to thwart Ukrainian drone offensive on Russia

The duo then went on to explain their rationale, highlighting the strategic significance of Robotyne in the southern sector of the front, where Ukrainian forces have been reportedly making advances.

What does it mean?

The discussion is a reflection of just another alarming step in the Kremlin's increasing threats of nuclear strikes against Ukraine, which have even extended to the countries in the West, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

Earlier Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's security council and a close ally of Putin, raised concerns by suggesting the possibility of nuclear strikes against the US ahead of the 9/11 anniversary.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE