Video | Indonesia: Passenger train crashes into trailer truck, causes fiery explosion; one injured

At least one person was injured after a passenger train crashed into a truck in central Java, Indonesia, on Tuesday (July 18) evening, reported the local media, citing officials. The incident occurred in the Indonesian city of Semarang after which nine trains were disrupted affecting over 300 passengers.

What happened?

According to initial reports, the truck had broken down while crossing the tracks and the driver had gone to seek help when the train travelling from north to south crashed into the trailer.

The Brantas 112 Train collided with a truck in the Semarang West Flood Canal in Madukuro, Central Java, Indonesia, resulting in dramatic explosions and massive flames engulfing the area.

The country’s railway operating company, Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), said that the accident occurred around 7:32 pm (local time) and the fire caused by the crash had been extinguished.

At the time, the train was carrying over 600 passengers, out of which one person was reportedly injured and was taken to the hospital. There were no fatalities due to the incident. Additionally, both the train conductor and assistant conductor were reported to be safe.

After the accident, the local police and the officials from the Indonesian railways company said they were trying to remove the locomotives and truck stuck on the Semarang West Flood Canal Bridge, located at the east of the rail crossing, according to media reports. The locomotives were later pulled west towards the nearby Jerakah Station.

Semarang Metropolitan District Police Commissioner Irwan Anwar told reporters that the collision occurred after the train hit the trailer truck which was reported to be empty at the time and got dragged about 50 metres from the crossing and the driver managed to escape before the crash.

Train operations resume

As of Wednesday, train operations have resumed normally, said a KAI spokesperson after a thorough check by their railway operators overnight. The officials also said that the train was too close to be stopped from crashing into the truck.





