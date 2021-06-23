Video: 'I am dying', Egypt female TikTok star Haneen Hossam tells the president

In Egypt, a female TikTok star was sentenced to ten years in prison for human trafficking.

Haneen Hossam, 20, made a video in which she begged for mercy, claiming she had never done anything wrong.

The decision came five months after a different court overturned Hossam's prison sentence for "violating family values" using TikTok videos.

Hossam was sentenced in her absence because she failed to appear in court.

Hossam posted a video on her social media accounts the day following the judgement, pleading with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi to re-verify her case.

She was screaming and crying, pleading with the President to help her.“Your daughter is dying, Mr President. Your daughter is dying, I swear to God. I kept my calm so that I could speak and request the president's and people's assistance. “What should I do?” said Hossam.



“I was wronged, and I did not do anything. I am literally dying. Save me. My mother is about to have a stroke after the ruling," she added.