Video: Biden takes a tumble moments after delivering speech at Air Force Academy

US President Joe Biden tumbled face-first on Thursday (June 1) as he tripped over an obstacle on the stage at Air Force Academy in Colorado. The president, who was quickly helped by officials around him, appeared unhurt as he stood up. Biden (80) had delivered a commencement address to military academy graduates just moments before. He had shaken hands with a cadet and had begun walking back to his seat when he fell.

As he got back up on his feet, Biden pointed at an object which he apparently stumbled on. Media reports say that the object resembled a small sandbag on the stage. BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023 × In November 2020, shortly after winning his election against the incumbent Donald Trump, Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog.

This is not the first time the current president of the world's most powerful country has made news for taking one wrong step before falling down.

Video of him stumbling on the steps of Air Force One did rounds in February this year. President Biden falls again. DC Establishment ignores his obvious physical and cognitive impairments. pic.twitter.com/xCkYxsYpF2 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 22, 2023 × In March 2021, when he was departing for Georgia, Biden stumbled twice and fell on the steps.

The list isn't finished.

In May 2022, Biden lost balance on his plane's steps at Andrews Air Base.

Biden is the oldest person ever to hold the presidential office in the history of US presidency. He is seeking a re-election in the 2024 US Presidential Election. His official doctor's report this year declared him physically fit. Biden exercises regularly. Air Force Academy speech During his speech at the academy, Biden said that Sweden will join NATO "soon". Days ago, he had hinted a possible deal to overcome Turkey's opposition to Sweden's membership to the alliance.

Addressing the graduates, Biden said that they will enter the service in an increasingly unstable world. He cited challenges from Russia and China.

Biden said that NATO is stronger in spite of Russia's attempt to divide the alliance by attacking Ukraine.

It is bolstered further, he said, by the recent admission of Finland, "and soon, Sweden."

"It will happen, I promise you," he said.

However, he did not provide concrete details.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.