Vice-President Mike Pence may attend Biden's inauguration on January 20

US Vice-President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a senior administration official has said.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump -- for the first time ever -- acknowledged Biden won, on Thursday, but said he would not attend the January 20 inauguration. He, however, pledged there would be an "orderly transition" to Biden's presidency.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Biden, to this end, welcomed Trump's announcement, calling it a "good thing."

"I was told on the way over here that he indicated he wasn't going to show up at the inauguration. One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on," Biden said, adding, "it's a good thing, him not showing up."

"He's been an embarrassment to the country," Biden said.

"He's not fit to serve," the president-elect added of Trump, who is facing the possibility of being impeached next week for inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol.

"He exceeded even my worst notions about him," Biden said.

"He's one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America."

Biden added Vice-President Mike Pence would be welcome at his inauguration.

Trump's bowing down to the results came shortly after his supporters rioted at the US Capitol on Wednesday night, drawing sharp criticism from across the world.

Biden said those who stormed the US Capitol were a bunch of thugs, white supremacists, domestic terrorists and they should be prosecuted.

(with inputs)