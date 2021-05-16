Venmo account of Biden discovered in less than 10 minutes: Report 

After BuzzFeed News said, it easily found the US president on the payment app Venmo, accounts for Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden were removed on Friday. The discovery raised several national security questions.

The news website was looking for US President’s account after it was mentioned in a New York Times report on White House conditions and working practices.

It took 'less than 10 minutes' to find president’s account by using only a combination of the app’s built-in search tool and public friends feature, said BuzzFeed.

Not just this, it also found nearly a dozen Biden family members and mapped out a social web that encompasses not only the first family but a wide network of people around them in the process, it said.

These include the president’s children, grandchildren, senior White House officials and all of their contacts on Venmo.

Although the White House did not immediately comment, the accounts for the president and first lady were removed by late Friday as per BuzzFeed.

According to a Venmo spokesperson, “The safety and privacy of all Venmo users and their information is always a top priority, and we take this responsibility very seriously. Customers always have the ability to make their transactions private and determine their own privacy settings in the app. We are consistently evolving and strengthening the privacy measures for all Venmo users to be able to provide a safe, secure way to send and spend money.”

(With inputs from agencies)