/Venezeula's drug facilities to be targeted by Trump? Here's what we know

The United States is intensifying its pressure campaign on Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, with US President Donald Trump now having announced airspace closure. Though the US cannot shut the airspace of any other country, Trump's directive on social media acted as a warning for airlines. Venezuela called the move 'colonialist threat', and reports suggested that Maduro attempted contacting Trump after his social media decree. Earlier this week, Trump designated Maduro and his government allies as members of a foreign terrorist organisation. He also suggested land strikes on the country.

Multiple reports about developments in Venezuela but no official word

According to Wall Street Journal report, Trump told Venezuela's president Maduro that if he didn’t leave power willingly, the United States would consider other options including using force. The New York Times reported that the Trump administration is planning strikes on drug-related facilities in Venezuela. Multiple reports also quoted CNN to state that Maduro "repeatedly tried" to contacting Trump since the airspace closure. Meanwhile, hundreds of flights that would normally pass through Venezuelan airspace began re-routing after Trump's warning.

The announcement of airspace closure came even as a report claimed that US President Trump spoke to Venezuelan leader Maduro on a phone call last week. The two leaders reportedly discussed the possibility of meeting in the United States, according to a report in The New York Times. The report claimed that it was one of the most direct contacts between Washington and Caracas in years. However, there was no official word from the White House or Maduro's government on the call. While multiple reports are floating about Trump administration's plans, there is no official word from Trump or any other member of his administration.

US military buildup