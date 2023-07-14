Velvet gloves: The soft power influence of the Communist Party of China

President Xi Jinping in 2012 proposed the “Chinese Dream of National Rejuvenation” that would once again make China the greatest nation in the world. “It is not an illusion, nor is it an empty slogan,” he said.

His words laid the groundwork for the Communist Party of China (CCP) to employ different means and tactics for the great rejuvenation of China. Since then, CCP and other organisations of China have been working towards achieving this dream.

Economic prosperity and unification of Taiwan with the mainland are two big parts of this ‘dream.’ Soft power influence Under Xi, China launched a series of initiatives that would facilitate economic prosperity and international trade for China even as it battles with the West over the unification of Taiwan.

China employs a series of measures to spread its soft power influence across the world that would strengthen China’s stance globally and help it achieve the “Chinese Dream.”

By interfering in local elections abroad that would bring to power a regime that would support China's vision of growth and development to making fake YouTube and Weibo accounts to counter negative portrayals of China, the CCP uses several tools to spread its soft power influence abroad.

Media outlets like press, radio, television, social networking sites such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, TikTok and Plurk, films, and books are all mobilised by the Chinese government spread their narrative and counter any negative perceptions. China has various media outlets such as VTS, CHBC and Haifeng to solely deal with issues related to Taiwan.

Public and private companies of China play a substantial role for the Chinese government. At the behest of the CCP, these companies act as subsidiaries and indulge in business with other foreign companies.

Public and private companies of China play a substantial role for the Chinese government. At the behest of the CCP, these companies act as subsidiaries and indulge in business with other foreign companies.

Digital platforms such as WeChat, Weibo and TikTok also often work for the CCP. It is well-documented that in a few local elections held in Canada, people were encouraged via WeChat to vote for certain candidates of Chinese descent in exchange for money. Success of China's soft power influence China has successfully constrained private companies, airlines or hotel chains to name their destinations to Taipei as Taipei, China.

In 2012, China blocked the website of the New York Times after they published an article about family members of Premier Wen Jiabao amassing billions of dollars of fortune. The website was blocked as retaliation for the article which was not very well-received by the Chinese authorities.