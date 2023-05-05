Vatican creates task force against fraudsters as “mystic” claims Virgin Mary gave her free pizza

The Vatican is taking action against so-called "mystics" who claim to be able to communicate with the Virgin Mary, amid concerns that some of them are exploiting the believers. The move comes after a woman named Gisella Cardia drew hundreds of followers to her monthly trances on a hilltop near Rome, where she claims to be able to hear the mother of Jesus Christ and read out her revelations to the gathered crowd. Among her most unusual claims was that the Madonna made free pizza.

Cardia's claims have been met with scepticism, and the Vatican has set up a task force to investigate such mystics, with a particular focus on those who claim to be able to speak to Mary. The task force will be chaired by Italian priest Stefano Cecchin and will be set up by the Vatican's Pontifical Mariana Internationalis Academy. Vatican concerned The Vatican is increasingly concerned about those who may be exploiting the faithful, and wants to help believers who are "easily deceived." The rise of the Madonna mystics, who promote apocalyptic scenarios and sometimes make accusations against the Pope and the Church, is causing particular concern.

Watch: Vatican: Pope Francis expected to take part in the mass × Cardia's Madonna figure comes from Medjugorje in Bosnia, a place of pilgrimage since 1981 when six children claimed to have seen visions of Mary there. However, the pope has cast doubt on alleged apparitions in recent years, saying that events like the one in Medjugorje "do not have much value." Commission set up by local bishop to oversee investigation The task force will not specifically investigate Cardia, but a commission set up by a local bishop will scrutinize her testimonies.

Sister Daniela del Gaudio, the head of the Vatican task force, dismissed Cardia's claim of miraculous pizza as false and said that when saints increased food, it was done with great humility and in times of famine for a real need.