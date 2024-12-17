Port Vila, Vanuatu

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the coast of Vanuatu on Tuesday (Dec 17), causing widespread destruction and severe damage to buildings, including a complex housing several Western embassies, including the United States Embassy, British High Commission, French Embassy, and New Zealand High Commission.

The United States Embassy confirmed "considerable damage" and announced the building would remain closed until further notice, though all staff had safely evacuated.

The quake caused widespread destruction in Port Vila, triggered tsunami warnings, and left one person dead. Aftershocks ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 magnitudes continue to rattle the region.

Embassies sustain major damage

The US Embassy in Papua New Guinea reassured in a statement on social media: “While the US Embassy building sustained significant damage, all personnel were able to safely evacuate the building.”

Michael Thompson, a Vanuatu resident, described the devastation: “The bottom floor of the embassy block no longer exists. It is completely flat. The top three floors are still holding but have dropped.”

Neighbouring countries offer support

Authorities in Australia and New Zealand confirmed there is no tsunami threat for their nations and pledged support for Vanuatu. “Vanuatu is family, and we will always be there in times of need,” said Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Similarly, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters expressed, “Our thoughts are with the people and authorities of Vanuatu,” while monitoring the situation closely.

Aftershocks and ongoing damage

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported at least four aftershocks following the main quake, with magnitudes ranging from 4.7 to 5.5. Photos shared by AFP depict the collapsed ground floor of the embassy complex, emphasising the scale of destruction.

Authorities continue assessing the damage while aftershocks persist, further adding to the challenges faced by residents.

