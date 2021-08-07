'Vaccinating utero now?' Twitter laughs after Biden says 350 million locals vaccinated in 332 mn population

US President Joe Biden may have made an error once again. Infamous for sometimes struggling with words, Biden recently made a video announcement giving an update about Covid vaccinations in the country.

However, he may have made a factual error that was not missed by netizens.

While talking on camera about how many locals have been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus, Biden boasted about how more than 350 million Americans have been vaccinated.

"Well over – what’s the number again? – I’ll remind myself... 350 million Americans have already been vaccinated. They’re doing fine," he can be heard saying in a video being circulated on the internet.

What stirred the jokes on the internet was the fact that the total population of the United States is a little less than 350 million. As per the data showed by US Census on the official website, the US population is nearly 332,603,450.

It is a huge possibility that the President wanted to say that more than 350 million doses have been administered, and may have had yet another instance of slip of tongue. However, the official data on the website of CDC, nearly 349,787,479 doses have been administered.

What shocked people was that Biden did look at his notes and proceeded to state wrong facts, without realising that the number exceeded the country’s total population.

Twitterati, however, decided to poke fun at his factual error.