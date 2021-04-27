Vaccinated Americans can exercise, ditch the mask outdoors: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask outdoors and attend small gatherings.

The CDC is still calling for caution, however, because it’s not clear whether a vaccinated person can transmit the virus.



Studies show the vaccine is extraordinarily effective in preventing a person from getting seriously ill after becoming infected. But less is known about whether they could still carry the virus and infect others who aren’t vaccinated.



Vaccinated Americans can exercise outside without a face covering, the CDC said.

According to new guidance released by CDC, “In public spaces, the vaccination status of other people or whether they are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 is likely unknown,”. “Therefore, fully vaccinated people should continue to follow guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a well-fitted mask, when indoors or in an outdoor setting or venue where masks are required.”

“CDC cannot provide the specific risk level for every activity in every community, so It is important to consider your situation and the risk to you, your family, and your community before venturing out without a mask,” the agency added.

Masks are still considered necessary for vaccinated people if they are at concerts, parades or large sporting events, even when outdoors, the CDC said.

Previously the CDC had been advising that people should wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.



