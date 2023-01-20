'Utter failure': US Supreme Court fails to identify abortion ruling leak culprit

The United States Supreme Court after its eight-month investigation failed to identify the culprit who leaked its ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The leaked draft was published on May 02, by Politico, which sparked an internal crisis at the court, prompting abortion rights rallies and political crises outside the houses of the nine justices and around the country, Reuters reported.

Without confirming a source of the leak, the probe headed by the court's chief security officer Gail Curley said that around 97 employees were interviewed and confessed to disclosure.

The 20-page detailed investigation report claimed that some 82 court employees and few justices had access to virtual and hard copies of the draft opinion authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, which was although different from what was announced on June 24. It was also found that few employees spoke to their spouses and partners about the draft opinion.

The report found no evidence to identify the leaker after examining court computer devices, networks, printers and available calls and log texts.

It also said that the inquiry will continue to follow for more leads to identify the culprit. It also recommended that regardless of whether the culprit is identified, the court should "create and implement better policies to govern the handling of court-sensitive information and determine the best IT systems for security and collaboration."

With this unsuccessful attempt in identifying the culprit, many have called it 'chief justice's failure. '

President of Judicial Crisis Network, Carrie Servino on Twitter said that the report reflects the chief justice's utter failure in the administrative aspect of his role.

