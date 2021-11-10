USA joins India-led International Solar Alliance, becomes 101st country to do so

The USA on Wednesday joined International Solar Alliance (ISA). With this, the US has become 101st country to become part of the grouping by signing the framework of the ISA. As its name suggests, the International Solar Alliance (ISA) seeks to bring about global energy transition to solar power.

John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate made the announcement on behalf of the US at COP26 climate summit on Wednesday. He met India's Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav.

Yadav said that USA's entry into the ISA would further strengthen the grouping.

“It has long been coming, and we are happy to join the International Solar Alliance, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead in making. We worked out the details and this is a process we are pleased to be a part of. This will be an important contribution to more rapid deployment of solar globally. It will be particularly important for developing countries,” said John Kerry.

Kerry even posted a tweet about it.

"Accelerating solar energy deployment globally is critical to keeping a limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming within reach. The U.S. is pleased to join the @isolaralliance at #COP26. Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi and @byadavbjp for championing this important endeavor," he said in his tweet.

“The US’ endorsement of ISA’s framework and approach is an heartening development, especially as our 101st member nation, which is a significant milestone in itself, demonstrating that nations across the world are recognizing the economic and climate mitigating value of solar, as well as this energy source’s potential as a catalyst for global energy transition,” said Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General, the ISA.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former French President Francois Hollande announced launch of the ISA on November 30, 2015. The announcement was made at 21st session of United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-21) in Paris, France.