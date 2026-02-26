/US women’s hockey captain slams Trump as ‘distasteful joke’ overshadows women’s Olympic gold

The US women's Olympic ice hockey team captain has called out US President Donald Trump on a "distasteful joke" he made during a congratulatory call to the US men's Olympic gold medal hockey team. Hilary Knight, the captain of the team which also emerged victorious in the 2026 Winter Olympics, slammed the POTUS for his misogynistic remarks, which she said overshadowed the athletes' achievements at the Milan-Cortina Games.

What did Trump say about the US Women's hockey team?

In a video widely shared online video, Trump can be heard on speakerphone congratulating the men's ice hockey team for their gold medal victory over Canada. During the call, the POTUS invited the team to the State of the Union address on Tuesday (Feb 24), offering to send a "military plane" to pick them up. He then proceeded to comment that he would also have to ask the triumphant women's team or risk being "impeached."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that. I do believe I’d probably would be impeached [if they weren't invited]," he said. His comment prompted laughing from the men's team, which, after widespread condemnation, was forced to apologise for their reaction.

The team's reaction prompted netizens to flood the USA Hockey's recent Instagram post congratulating the men's team with comments about the women's team. "So as I was saying ... we are soooo proud of the WOMEN’s hockey team for winning gold," wrote one person. This comment, at the time this report was published, already had 35,902 likes.

"Canada may have lost the game but USA men’s team lost our respect!," said another. "Every woman and girl who has ever been excluded or laughed at for being an athlete felt that phone call and laughter in her bones," commented a third user.

Gold Medalist US Women's ice hockey team reacts to Trump's comment

Knight, a five-time Olympic medallist, and the captain of the Olympic Gold winning team, said "I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke".

Speaking to ESPN's "Sportscenter", she noted that "unfortunately" the POTUS' comment was "overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats."

She also commented on the widespread anger over the men's team's reaction and said, "I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it's a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and (is) overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on."