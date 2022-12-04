US woman killed after ‘rogue wave’ hits cruise ship sailing towards Antarctica

A US woman was killed, while four others were injured after a gigantic rogue wave hit a cruise ship while sailing towards Antarctica.

According to reports, the 62-year-old woman was killed by broken glass when the wave smashed cabin windows of the Viking Polaris cruise ship during a storm late Tuesday.

AP news agency reported that the 202m (662ft) ship suffered limited damage as it arrived in Argentina's Ushuaia, 3,100 kilometres south of Buenos Aires, the next day.

In a statement, the cruise ship described it as a “rogue wave incident” and informed that the four other passengers’ injuries were not life-threatening. It also said that it is investigating the incident.

“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said.

“We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies.”

Speaking to ABC News, one of the passengers said that “something big had happened," adding, "A lot of water came shooting in."

"Luckily, our windows did hold," Beverly Spiker from California said, adding that other rooms on their side of the ship were "washed out."

The company has not revealed the name of the deceased woman. Meanwhile, a federal court has taken cognizance of the incident.

The company has said that it was cancelling its scheduled voyage, which was expected to sail towards Antarctica from December 5 to December 17.

Built in 2022, the Viking Polaris is a luxury vessel and has the capacity to carry 378 passengers and 256 crew members.

(With inputs from agencies)