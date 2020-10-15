US: Woman experiences labour pain during exam, continues writing post delivery

Pregnancy comes up with all sorts of challenges, but this woman from Chicago has proved that determination can make anything possible, even labour pain while writing an exam.

Brianna Hill, a graduate from the Loyola University, was writing her bar exams when she experienced labour pain.

"I started the section and 15 to 20 minutes in, I started having contractions," she told ABC News.

The exam was administered online in view of the pandemic and the candidates had to sit in front of the computer with the camera on to ensure there is no cheating.

"I had already asked for an accommodation to get up and go to the bathroom because I was 38 weeks pregnant and they said I'd get flagged for cheating. I couldn't leave the view of the camera," she added.

Hill continued writing the exam until the first part was finished.

"I took my break, got myself cleaned up, called my husband, midwife, and mom, cried because I was a little panicked, then sat down to take the second part because my midwife told me I had time before I needed to go to the hospital," she added.

She went to the hospital at around 5:30 pm and the baby boy was born just after 10 pm.

However, she still needed to finish off part two of the Bar exam, so the hospital staff arranged a private room for her and put a "do not disturb" sign outside the door.

"I took the rest of the test in there and was even able to nurse the baby in between sessions! Obviously, I really hope I passed but I'm mostly just proud that I pushed through and finished," Hill said.

