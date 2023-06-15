US White House press secretary Karine violates Hatch Act. What is it? Here's all you need to know

The Hatch Act has once again come under scrutiny after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently violated the act by using the term "mega MAGA" during a briefing on Tuesday (June 13). Joining the growing list of high-profile offenders, Karine during the press conference said, "So as we've made very clear throughout our time in this administration, we do everything that we can to uphold, certainly the Hatch Act, and take the law very seriously."

Later, Michael Chamberlain, director of the conservative watchdog group Protect the People's Trust, said in a letter addressed to the US Office of Special Counsel (OSC) and White House counsel that Jean-Pierre violated the Hatch Act for comments she made during a White House briefing the day before in the lead-up to the midterms, CBS News reported.

The term was introduced by New York Senator William L Marcy and is derived from the phrase "to the victor belong the spoils," referring to the victory of Andrew Jackson in the election of 1828. The act imposes restrictions on political activities for government workers. Here's everything you need to know about the "Hatch Act" : What does the Hatch Act do? The Hatch Act of 1939 is an act to prevent pernicious political activities under US federal law. The act prohibits civil-service employees in the executive branch of the federal government, excluding the president and vice president, from engaging in any sort of political activity.

The 1939 Act forbids the intimation of "bribery" and restricts political campaign activities to federal activities. It also prohibits using any public funds designated for belief or public works for electoral purposes.

The act also excludes all federal employees from membership in "any political organisation that advocates the overthrow of our constitutional form of government." It is also a provision meant to prohibit membership in organisations on the far left and far right, such as the Communist Party USA and the German-American Bund.

Role of the Hatch Act:

The Hatch Act functions as a workplace guideline rather than a criminal offence. If violated, it can result in a range of responses, from minor reprimands to job loss.

The Office of Special Counsel is a government body responsible for enforcing various rules, including the Hatch Act. The council investigation is led by Jack Smith.

This legislation prevents the federal government from engaging in any partisan activities or influencing elections.

This applies to all federal employees and extends to state and local employees that are involved in federally funded programmes.

History of Violations of the Hatch Act:

The OSC earlier revealed that US President Joe Biden's former chief of staff, Ron Klain, and former press secretary, Jen Psaki, violated the Hatch Act.

In 2021, the agency found that 13 senior members of Trump's administration violated the act.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE