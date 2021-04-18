US warns Russia of 'consequences' if Alexei Navalny dies

The United States on Sunday warned Russia of consequences if Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny died in prison. Doctors have said on Saturday that the jailed politician can die "any minute". Aides of Navalny have called for nationwide protests to ensure there was no harm to Navalny's life. Navalny is currently on a hunger strike inside the jail.

US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Washington had warned the Kremlin that it would be "held accountable by the international community" if Navalny died. Sullivan added that Kremlin was told "that there will be consequences if Mr Navalny dies."

Biden had said on Saturday that Navalny's plight was "totally, totally unfair, totally inappropriate".

On Sunday, France, Germany and the European Union (EU) joined growing chorus over Navalny's plight. EU foreign ministers are going to discuss the situation on Monday.

Russia has increasingly found itself cornered on many global issues. It is facing heat for its troop buildup near border with Ukraine. US has expelled Russian diplomats alleging Russian interference in US Election. Condition of Alexei Navalny may prove to be another front for Russia to face the global political heat.

Call for Nationwide protests in Russia

Navalny's team on Sunday called for massive protests across Russia on Wednesday evening, just hours after Putin is set to deliver his state of nation address.

"It's time to act. We are talking not just about Navalny's freedom but his life," Navalny's right-hand man Leonid Volkov said on Facebook.

Volkov said Wednesday's rally could become a decisive battle against "absolute evil" or Russia's last opposition rally for years to come.

"Call on all your acquaintances and take to central squares," wrote Volkov, who heads Navalny's regional offices, adding that the protests should be massive.

(With inputs from agencies)