In response to the remarks by the former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev over Trump's "dead economy" jibe, the United States has repositioned two nuclear submarines to strategic positions, in a Cold War-era tactic. The moves by Trump to counter Moscow's defiance after his threats of tariffs and sanctions fell flat.

The president did not clearly mention what type of submarines were being repositioned, and the Pentagon usually disclosed little about any of its subs’ movements. Currently, the US Navy has three types of submarines, all of which are powered by nuclear, but only one of these carries nuclear weapons. Take a look at the differences between the US and Russian submarine fleets and which of them is more powerful.

American Ballistic Missile Submarines (Ohio-class)

The Ohio-class Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBNs) of the American Navy are popular for their stealth capability and precise striking ability of nuclear warheads. Out of which, around 14 of these boomers are currently in service.

These submarines can run up to 15 years and can carry at least 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs). The Trident is the primary weapon of these submarines.

American Fast Attack Submarines

America has three different classes of nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSN), which include the Seawolf-class, Virginia-class, and Los Angeles-class (also known as the 688 class). These attack submarines are designed to destroy enemy vessels easily, as they are equipped with Tomahawk missiles, Harpoon missiles, and MK-48 torpedoes.

Along with different missiles, these submarines can also carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations and engage in mine warfare. The US has Virginia-class SSNs, which include: USS Hawaii, USS North Carolina, USS Missouri, etc., with 24 in number. And there are also three Seawolf-class submarines in the US Navy.

American Guided-missile submarines

After the Pentagon determined that the US Navy didn’t need as many Ohio-class SSBNs in the nuclear deterrent role in 1990, it converted four of them into guided-missile submarines (SSGNs). These can carry Tomahawk cruise missiles instead of the Trident ballistic missiles, and each can carry 154 Tomahawks with a high-explosive warhead of up to 1,000 pounds and a range of about 1,000 miles.

Russian Ballistic Missile Submarines

Russia is also not behind the US in terms of submarines, as it has one of the largest fleets in the world, comprising nearly 64 vessels. Around 14 ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) are central to its strategic mechanism, including the Delta IV-class and Borei-class.

Additionally, the Russian Navy operates eight Borei-class SSBNs, equipped with six 533 mm torpedo launchers and 16 Bulava SLBMs. These submarines also comprise a crew of over a hundred seamen and can fire anti-submarine rockets and bottom mines.

Another class, the Delta IV-class submarines, which Boreis will replace, were built alongside the Typhoon-class. However, at least six of the Deltas are currently deployed.

Russian Fast Attack Submarines

The other class of the Russian Navy is ‘Fast Attack Submarines,’ which has four Yasen-class nuclear attack submarines. This class can carry either up to four P-800 32-40 Oniks missiles or five 3M54-1 Kalibr missiles, which have long-range land attack and anti-ship capabilities.