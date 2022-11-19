US VP Kamala Harris briefly meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at APEC in Bangkok, calling for 'open talks'

On Saturday (November 19), US Vice President Kamla Harris met Chinese President Xi Jinping and had a brief meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Bangkok, the White officials confirmed.

The meeting was held days after the Chinese president had his extensive meeting with US President Joe Biden during their visit to the G20 summit. Both presidents had a meeting for nearly three hours and discussed several political, economical and social talks. The major focus was held on Ukraine, climate change and ways to strengthen US-China relations, AFP reported.

The official said that the US vice president reiterated Biden's view that, "we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries."

The meeting came after North Korea tested a ballistic missile on Friday, the US wants the Asian country to restrain its ally. In order to voice a forceful denunciation of North Korea, Harris also convened crisis talks on Friday with the prime minister of Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Korea.

The US official said, "We do think that Beijing has a role to play." "China should use its influence to persuade North Korea "not to go in this provocative direction, which only destabilises the region and the world."

Additionally, the US has put pressure on China to restrict its assistance to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and US officials are cautiously optimistic that Beijing hasn't supplied any weapons.

The Biden-Xi summit and the quick meeting with Harris come before the Secretary of State Antony Blinken's anticipated trip to China.

During his meeting with Xi, Biden said that he doesn't anticipate an "imminent" invasion of Taiwan.

Tensions between the United States and China rose particularly over Taiwan, an island country that Beijing claims is a part of its territory.

This is Xi's second travel since the pandemic, has met with several foreign leaders in Bangkok and earlier this week at a summit of the Group of 20 in Bali.

