/US visa delays worldwide? Trump administration pauses appointments amid immigration crackdown

The Trump administration has put visa appointments on hold at US embassies and consulates around the world, as President Donald Trump pushes ahead with a sweeping immigration crackdown in his second term. The US State Department said Tuesday (Aug 25) that it had begun a global training programme for consular officers. Visa appointments will be adjusted to make room for the training, a department spokesperson said, without providing details on how long the changes would last.

The training is aimed at helping officers identify applicants who could become dependent on US public benefits and ensure visa cases are reviewed “comprehensively and consistently”, according to the State Department.

The move has already affected people with interviews scheduled at US diplomatic missions. The Financial Times, which first reported the development, said immigrant visa applicants had received emails informing them that their appointments were being rescheduled. New dates would be provided later.

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The latest move comes amid an intensified immigration campaign by Trump, who has made tighter border and immigration controls a central priority of his presidency. His administration has revoked visas and green cards and rejected applications on various grounds, including political views and participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations against Israel’s war in Gaza. Trump has argued that the measures are necessary to protect US national security.

But the crackdown has also run into legal opposition. A US judge on Friday struck down an administration policy that had suspended immigrant visa issuance for applicants from 75 countries. The court ruled that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had exceeded his statutory authority.

Human rights organisations have condemned the wider immigration campaign, accusing the administration of discriminatory enforcement and violations of free speech and due process. They have also warned of increased racial profiling targeting ethnic minorities.

Trump campaigned in 2024 on stopping illegal immigration. However, his administration’s policies have also tightened the legal immigration system, including through new and expensive fees for some work visa applicants.