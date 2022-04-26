US Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

White House on Tuesday (April 26) announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

It has been revealed that she is not considered a close contact with US President Joe Biden "due to their respective recent travel schedules."

Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen in a statement noted that the Vice President tested positive for Covid on both rapid and PCR tests.

ALSO READ | China begins unprecedented COVID-19 testing of nearly all 21 million Beijing residents

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence," Allen said in a statement as quoted by US media.

"She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative," the statement added.

ALSO READ | Taking low-dose aspirin on regular basis does not prevent heart attack: Report

WATCH | If you are unvaccinated for COVID, you are a threat to those who're jabbed

Significantly, Harris took two rounds of the Moderna vaccine and later took her second booster shot early this month. The 57-year-old is not currently experiencing symptoms.

In mid-March, Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff had contracted coronavirus.

In April, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for the virus.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE