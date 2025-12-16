/US-Venezuela tensions: Trinidad, Tobago gives permission to US military aircraft to use its airports

The Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago said Monday it had authorised US military aircraft to use its airports, amid growing fears Washington may be preparing an attack on nearby Venezuela.

The archipelago of Trinidad and Tobago, situated just a dozen kilometers from Venezuela at its closest point, is a staunch backer of President Donald Trump's campaign of military and economic pressure on Caracas.

Trinidad's foreign ministry said it had given the green light for US military aircraft to use its airports "in the coming weeks."

The ministry said Washington would use them for "logistical" operations, including "facilitating supply replenishment and routine personnel rotations."

Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has thrown open her country to US forces as Washington builds a major military deployment in the Caribbean.

US officials say the operation aims to counter "narco-terrorists," but the Trump administration is particularly piling pressure on Venezuela and its leftist strongman Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington does not recognize as the legitimate president.

In October, a US guided missile destroyer docked off the island of Trinidad for four days of joint drills, within firing range of Venezuela.

Last month, a contingent of US Marines took part in exercises in the archipelago.

The United States has also installed radar at a new airport on the island of Tobago, which Persad-Bissessar says is aimed at detecting Venezuelan drug trafficking and sanctions-busting oil deliveries.

On Monday, Caracas accused Trinidad and Tobago of participating in the "theft" last week of Venezuelan oil after US forces seized a tanker they said was in breach of US sanctions.

Washington said the move was aimed at Maduro's "regime," but Caracas decried it as an act of "international piracy."

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez accused Persad-Bissessar of having a "hostile agenda towards Venezuela" and reiterated Caracas would halt natural gas exploration with its neighbor.