US tries a balancing act vis-a-vis China

US is talking with China and its regional adversaries at the same time. US President Joe Biden's special envoy for climate John Kerry is in Shanghai to talk to Chinese officials. Biden's top emissaries are in Taiwan to discuss military situation vis-a-vis China. And tomorrow, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga will be at the White House. On the agenda, once again, is China.

US appears to be doing a balancing act. Will this approach work or is confrontation inevitable?

Timing of John Kerry's Shanghai visit is crucial. Biden is due to hold a climate summit of 40 countries next week. Kerry's mission is hence very important. The US Wants China to control its emissions, give-up coal-fired power stations and stop financing coal ventures abroad.

It's ironic, because the US and China are the world's worst polluters. A global summit would not be needed if these two nations cut their emissions.

America, quite hypocritically, will pollute and also preach. So Kerry is in China to convince it to cut emissions. It won't be easy and the reasons are as much political as financial.

Financial because switching to green energy will need investments. Political, because why should China listen to America, when America doesn't listen to China on Taiwan?

Moreover, Kerry's visit is coinciding with another American mission. A delegation has touched down in Taipei.

This is Joe Biden's first unofficial delegation to Taiwan. A former lawmaker and two former senior state department officials are part of it.

Over the next three days, they will meet senior Taiwanese officials. Reports say, Taiwan will brief the American side about China's recent provocations. They will also demand more support from Washington.

On Thursday, Biden's emissaries met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen

Tsai told the delegation that China's military activities are threatening regional peace and stability.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Biden administration for reiterating on numerous occasions the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan strait. Recently we have seen that China has frequently dispatched military vessels and aircraft to carry out manoeuvres in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan. These actions alter the status quo in the indo-pacific and threaten regional peace and stability," said Tsai Ing-wen

This couldn't go unnoticed in Beijing. Earlier today, the Chinese foreign ministry issued a response.

It told the US to 'Take caution' and adhere to the One China principle.

The same old line. But accompanied by new provocations.

This month, 25 Chinese warplanes breached Taiwan's air defence zone. This was the largest incursion in months. And it wasn't the only provocation. The Chinese navy conducted drills in the Taiwan strait.

The threat is serious. The US Intelligence community has come up with a report. It decodes China's military assertiveness in several regional disputes. The American assessment says there could be two reasons behind China's aggression.

One, Beijing wants to use military actions to demonstrate strength. Two, Beijing wants to compel neighbours to accept its claims over disputed territory.

"China is employing a comprehensive approach to demonstrate its growing strength and compel regional neighbors to acquiesce to beijing's preferences, including its claims over disputed territory and assertions of sovereignty over Taiwan" said Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence

These aggressive actions against Taiwan are expected to come up on Friday as well.

That's when the third big meeting will take place. Joe Biden will sit down with Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga in Washington. Reports say China is expected to dominate the talks. The US wants Japan to back Taiwan.

Biden wants Suga to issue a joint statement of support to Taiwan.

This is tricky, because Japan has its own territorial dispute with China over Senkaku Islands. And a joint statement on Taiwan will only further aggravate the situation with China.

So three meetings, one agenda. Getting china to come to heel. This could prove to be biden's biggest test so far.